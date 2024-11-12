Larry Moore | Something Hinky Going On

Editor’s note: The following letter was submitted before the election.

Call me a conspiracy theorist. Call me a nut. I can take it and I don’t care. There is something hinky about the FIRST assassination attempt on President Donald Trump. I could write a treatise on all of the failures in security at the July 13 Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. You’ve probably heard them all numerous times. The problem is, there are too many coincidences. As Harry Bosch says, “There are no coincidences.” My one question is, why is the congressional select committee on the assassination attempt waiting until after the election to release their findings? If they find any information implicating the Democratic National Committee or their cronies, that would certainly have a huge impact on the election.

And just when you were asking yourself, “Who is this MAGA-loving nutcase?” a second assassination attempt just occurred at President Trump’s golf course in Florida. Coincidence?

Larry Moore

Valencia