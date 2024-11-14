Mark Enbody | About Cannabis in L.A. County …

I’m not taking sides here, it will be approved. In 2024 our state in the first quarter received $266.4 million (in cannabis tax revenue). What I am concerned about is retail storefronts permitted in C-2, C-3, and light manufacturing zones. Buffer Zones: Establishes a 600-foot buffer from all youth-oriented uses (K-12 schools, day cares, parks, and libraries).

If they’re really concerned about their good neighbor policy, they need to add a buffer zone, from all types of residential property lines to C-2 and C-3 property lines. What is more important than all youth-oriented uses other than the homes our children live in?

Mark Enbody

Stevenson Ranch