Pilar Schiavo | Bright Spots This Thanksgiving Season

Next week is Thanksgiving. During this time, I like to reflect on the year we’ve had and all of the things that make me so incredibly grateful. And this year, having just served a full term in the Assembly, I am especially grateful for the privilege of doing this work and being able to help so many people in our community in a real way that impacts their daily lives.

That’s why I want to take this time to share with you some heartwarming stories and the ways in which our office has helped families throughout Assembly District 40. Especially during these tough times, these are the bright spots I’m thinking about this Thanksgiving season.

Breaking the Logjam

of State Benefits

Kay is a new mom who called us at a critical time. With a new baby and lacking supplies needed, she had only $20 left in their bank account and urgently needed her paid family leave. Sometimes cases like hers can get tied up in Sacramento, but we were able to get the wheels to turn at the Employment Development Department and her leave was approved, with a direct deposit of over $3,800 put into her account within days.

Supporting Veterans Like Paul

Before I was elected to serve in the Assembly, Paul drove more than an hour or two, just to seek support from a Veteran Services Officer. This is a story we heard repeatedly from veterans in our community, who faced many roadblocks to accessing the support they needed and deserve. That’s why one of the first things we did once elected was securing a veteran services officer right here in Santa Clarita, something veterans in our community have been requesting for years. Not only is it saving hours of travel, but the VSO is getting health care and benefits to veterans of all ages more quickly. Many communities don’t have a VSO at all, and the Santa Clarita VSO has been a life changer for so many veterans in our community.

Protecting Alex

from Identity Theft

Alex was going through one of the worst moments of his life — having his identity stolen, which then led to his wages being garnished for a year. Times were so tough, through no fault of his own, that he had started to give up hope. After he struggled with this for a year, we were able to help solve Alex’s crisis in just weeks, helping him get his identity back, his full wages restored and his life back on track once again.

More Hot Meals for Seniors

During my first term, we brought back nearly $95 million in investments back to our district for safety and infrastructure projects that will help create local jobs. At our recent Senior Resources Fair we hosted with the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center and Sen. Scott Wilk, I met so many seniors who are benefitting from this investment. Through the more than $400,000 we brought to the Senior Center, they are now able to serve even more seniors hot meals, both in person, for take-out, and through the additional Meals on Wheels vans we helped purchase. We know seniors on fixed incomes are especially hit hard when prices skyrocket, and the partnership with the SCV Senior Center to support their amazing work is something that I carry with me every day.

This weekend, we are also Partnering with Samuel Dixon Health Centers to provide Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need. This work to support our community, our neighbors, and our families is at the center of why I ran for office, and why I’m so honored to continue doing this important work. I invite you to contact our office if you ever need help with state agencies or issues in your life or neighborhood — and we will work hard to deliver for you as well.

You can reach us at 661-286-1565 or a40.asmdc.org/contact. We will continue to be here to take the difficult things off your plate so you can focus on enjoying family and friends this holiday season.

Wishing you a happy Thanksgiving.

Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, represents the 40th Assembly District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley in addition to the northwest San Fernando Valley. “Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays and rotates among local Democrats.