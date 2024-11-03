Richard Bussell | A Hitler Conundrum

We are told by those at the top of the Democrat Party that Donald Trump is just like Hitler. If so, why would assassinating him not be the moral thing to do? Two others have thought so. On the first attempt, had Trump not turned his head just as the shot was fired, he would be dead. On the second, the gun muzzle was, luckily, seen by an agent before a shot could be fired. Since the Secret Service, tasked with protecting him, is not up to the job, why are you so careless with your rhetoric, knowing there are those out there who take you literally? Or are the results of your rhetoric not unintended? If you don’t really believe Trump is just like Hitler, why do you vote for people who do? If they don’t believe it, they must think you can be convinced. Are they wrong?

Richard Bussell

Saugus