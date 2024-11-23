Rob Kerchner | This Is a Dictator?

If Donald Trump is a “dictator,” why did he hand the presidency over to his sworn enemy? If he wanted violence, why did he ask for peace, and the National Guard to preserve it? If he wanted to control America, why did he deregulate industry, nominate freedom-loving judges, and lower everyone’s taxes? If he wanted to profit, why did he forgo any pay? If he was dangerous, why were there no wars? If he was racist, why do Blacks and Hispanics support him more than any Republican president? If he is a fraud and a coward, why does he stand in the line of fire no matter how many lies and lawsuits and even bullets they shoot at him?

Such a false narrative has been so deeply ingrained into so many pliable minds; meanwhile history testifies that Donald Trump is a threat only to foreign enemies … and domestic bureaucrats.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia