Ron Perry | Abortion vs. Birth Control

There are times when abortions are the best solution: After a molestation or rape. If there are complications with the fetus and/or if it will endanger the mother. But it should not be used regularly as a form of birth control.

I think of all the wonderful women who, had their mom had an abortion, would not have made our lives what they are today. Marie Currie, Hedy Lamarr, Rosa Parks, Helen Keller, Sacagawea, Joan of Arc, Clara Barton, Florence Nightingale, Amelia Earhart, and dozens and dozens more.

What if their mothers had an abortion? Well I guess you could argue that someone else MIGHT have come along to do the same thing. But would they? We don’t know that and we never will.

And we could say the same about outstanding men as well. Aristotle, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Dr. Jonas Salk, Dr. Edward Jenner, etc.

My opinion is now as it has always been: It should be between every woman and her physician, it should not be a political issue, period!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country