Ron Perry | First Mexico, Then Us?

This is Mexico today! According to CNN: During campaign season, at least 34 candidates were assassinated by criminal organizations. The violence did not stop there. Just hours after Claudia Sheinbaum’s election, the woman mayor of a town in western Mexico was shot dead. According to a report by Integralia Consultants, criminal organizations in Mexico center politically motivated attacks at the municipal level because mayors can offer impunity due to their links with law enforcement and the local economy. It says criminal gangs often finance campaigns during election season, intimidating candidates and violently intervening to compel politicians to cooperate. With all of the illegal immigration our administration has allowed over the past three and a half years, millions of innocent people have come here, along with tens of thousands of gang members. Tomorrow this will be us!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country