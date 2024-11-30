Scott Wilk | A Heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to the SCV

After 12 incredible years serving the people of California’s 21st Senate District and the 38th Assembly District, the time has come for me to say farewell as your state senator.

Due to term limits, I’ll be leaving the state Legislature, marking the end of a chapter I will forever cherish. This moment is bittersweet: I’m filled with gratitude for the honor to serve, yet nostalgic for the work left to do. As I reflect on my journey, I’m reminded of how blessed I’ve been to represent this remarkable community.

When I first took the oath of office, I made a commitment to represent our community with integrity, to stand up for our values, and to always put people above politics. It’s been a challenging but deeply rewarding path, and every day, I felt privileged to advocate for the issues that matter to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. Together, we’ve tackled big challenges and celebrated great achievements.

My commitment to supporting those who are most vulnerable was a guiding principle throughout my time in office. From advocating for foster youth and championing the rights of disabled individuals to working for stronger protections for animals, I made it a priority to ensure every voice was heard, including those who often go unheard.

Whether fighting for better access to resources for disabled individuals, addressing the unique needs of children in the foster care system, or working to strengthen animal rights, I was driven by the belief that compassion and justice must be at the heart of public policy.

I owe an enormous debt of gratitude to my family for the sacrifices they made to allow me to do this work. My wife, Vanessa, has been my rock, and our children have stood by us, despite the long hours, missed family gatherings, and countless weekends I spent on the road rather than at home. Public service is not a solo journey; it requires the understanding and support of loved ones who believe in the mission as much as you do. Without them, none of this would have been possible.

Vanessa and our family have endured their share of sacrifices, but their faith in me and in the cause we were working for sustained me in the toughest moments. I am so grateful for their love, patience, and understanding.

To the readers of The Signal, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks for placing your trust in me. Representing you was the greatest honor of my life, and I am forever humbled by the confidence you placed in me. I hope I’ve lived up to the responsibilities you entrusted to me and that my work has made a meaningful difference in our community.

I also want to thank The Signal’s owners and staff for their dedication to fair reporting and community service. Our democracy depends on a free and fair press, and in a time when news is often polarized, The Signal has remained a steadfast beacon of integrity. The Signal has kept our community informed, engaged, and connected to one another, and for that, we all owe them our gratitude.

As I move on from this role, I do so with immense pride in what we accomplished together. We secured funding for vital projects, championed educational improvements, and created a new water agency, SCV Water. We addressed environmental issues and worked to bring jobs to the district through passage of the Film & TV Tax Credit and the Aerospace Tax Credit. Along the way, we faced obstacles, but with determination and the support of this community, we made a difference.

There are, of course, many issues that still need attention, and I leave knowing that the work continues. I am so pleased Senator-elect Suzette Valladares will be our new senator. She will be an incredible advocate for our community.

Our state and nation face unique challenges, but I am optimistic about the future. I believe that the spirit of the Santa Clarita Valley — a spirit of resilience, generosity, and collaboration — will continue to inspire leaders who will carry on the work of building a brighter future for us all.

As I step back from public office, I do so with a deep and abiding love for this community. No matter where I am in the world, Santa Clarita Valley will always be home. Though I may no longer hold a title, I’ll always be your neighbor and your friend.

Thank you for this incredible journey and for allowing me the honor of serving you. I am profoundly grateful for your trust, support, and friendship over these many years.

Sen. Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.