The Saga continues: Valencia top golfer heads to SGCA 

Valencia sophomore golfer Eliana Saga hasn’t felt pressure all season.

Saga took home 2024 Foothill League MVP honors, finished as a CIF Division 2 runner up and is now headed to the Southern California Golf Association championships.

The Vikings sophomore finished 2-under 70 strokes at the CIF SCGA qualifier at the Temecula Creek Golf Course on Thursday.

“I’m used to this type of competition,” Saga said. “I’ve played amateur AJGA events. I just tried to remain calm and focus.”

Saga opened up the early start with seven straight pars before knocking in birdies on three of her next five holes.

“I was just taking it stroke by stroke, not trying to force anything,” Saga said.

Saga and company had to be out in Temecula for an 8 a.m. shotgun start, which meant a 4:30 a.m. departure time from Santa Clarita. However, just like the pressure, it was nothing Saga didn’t expect.

“It was nothing new,” Saga said. “I’m used to waking up early and tried to play my best out there.”

While Santa Clarita dealt with strong winds last week, the Viking had near-perfect conditions in Temecula, giving her a smoother ride to the next round, the regional state championship qualifiers.

The sophomore has shown she belongs with the best in the Southern Section but now will battle with the top golfers from the L.A. City, San Diego and Central Sections.

Should she stay hot and ahead of the pack, Saga can be the first Valencia golfer to reach the state tournament and the first local golfer to reach the state championship since Zoe Campos won the individual state championship back in 2017.

“I’m really excited,” Saga said. “I really want to make it to state and I will try my best.”

The Valencia golfer continues her march on Thursday at the Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills.