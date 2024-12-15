Arthur Saginian | Why I Voted for Trump

I’m thinking of having a T-shirt produced for myself (and anyone else who might want one like it). On that T-shirt will be two sentences:

“I didn’t vote for Trump because I hate Harris. I voted for Trump because I love Trump.”

You see, although I was raised in Hollywood, California, I was born in New York.

Have you met and spoken to the average New Yorker? Most of them tend to be of Irish, Jewish, or Italian descent — you know, the descendants of the great waves of immigrants who came to this country in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The first thing you’ll notice about New Yorkers is that they tend to be very bold, direct, and sometimes even a bit harsh in their presentation.

You’ll be lucky if the “politeness” lasts more than a minute because there are places to go and things to get done. It’s like, “OK, very nice to meet you, now what do you want?”

Politics and policies aside, and Donald Trump has many with which so many of us apparently agree, most New Yorkers have personalities that you will either love or hate — they are THAT intense. And the vocabulary and attitude — right off the streets and alleys (just ask Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is from Brooklyn).

I think the old saying is very true, that “nice guys finish last.” THAT’s the main reason why I voted for Trump. Because in many ways he’s just like me, and he’s not afraid to show it.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita