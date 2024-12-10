Carol Calkins | Whitesides Can Help Fight Cancer

Nearly 60,000 people are estimated to die from cancer this year in California. As an advocate working to fight this disease, this is a number I cannot ignore, and neither should U.S. Rep.-elect George Whitesides.

Every day, our elected officials make critical decisions that affect not only the fate of cancer patients and their families, but also future patients. Now, more than ever, lawmakers have a vital role: the power to fund groundbreaking research and enact policies that will help prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.

Because of my work through the American Cancer Society with cancer patients, survivors and caregivers, and as a former caregiver myself, I know firsthand how important these decisions are to the people here in the Santa Clarita Valley. In September, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) held its Leadership Summit and Lobby Day in Washington, D.C. I volunteered for this event, meeting in person with the offices of California senators and representatives, and urging them to support legislation that helps save lives from cancer.

As he heads to the U.S. House, I urge Rep.-elect Whitesides to sign the Cancer Promise (fightcancer.org/cancer-promise), a pledge to support evidence-based public policy solutions to end cancer as we know it, for everyone, by accelerating cures, improving access to care, and ensuring access to cancer prevention and early detection services, such as tobacco control.

Mr. Whitesides, along with other members of Congress, now has the opportunity to address issues that are critical to this country’s cancer patients and nearly 18 million cancer survivors and their families, including tackling disparities and barriers to health access.

My fellow advocates and I look forward to working with him to ensure that cancer remains a top priority for all in Congress.

Carol Calkins

Canyon Country