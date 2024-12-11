Denise Lite | A Dangerous Pardon Policy

I am thoroughly confused by President Joe Biden’s pardon policy. In addition to pardoning his son Hunter, Biden is considering pardoning people who he claims have not committed any crimes, “just in case” they might have committed crimes?

He clearly understands how destructive his lawfare over the past four years has been.

More importantly, to set a precedent that any administration and its personnel that they can commit crimes with impunity knowing a pardon is forthcoming is very, very dangerous.

Denise Lite

Santa Clarita