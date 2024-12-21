Dr. Gene Uzawa Dorio | You Are Now a Deep Pocket

As a physician, I have always faced the stigma of being considered a “deep pocket.” What does that mean? Because of my profession, I was considered a high-salaried worker with assets that might have significant financial value, including a private practice and property. Doctors have sometimes been “targeted” in malpractice lawsuits in past decades because of this stigma. But now, if you live in California and certain parts of the U.S. and own a home, the value of real estate has increased exponentially, unwittingly making you a “deep pocket” and a “target” also.

Recently, I wrote a piece entitled “Blame game on the road” (The Signal, letters, Dec. 1), and many reader responses alluded to lawsuits jeopardizing their homes and assets after an auto accident. Should you be a senior, there is a likelihood that because you are older, you would own your home, making you a more significant target.

TV is flooded with ads from law firms for auto accident lawsuits against all of us. Indeed, plaintiffs can win the lottery, but it can adversely affect seniors and the hard work and years they put into paying their mortgage to own a home. Let’s say you have an auto accident and your insurance, or the other driver’s insurance, does not adequately cover damages and injuries. You can be sued for the difference. Many readers pointed out auto insurance companies have reneged for years on their financial obligations to the insured. Plus if you are an older adult, there is a higher likelihood blame will be pointed in your direction.

Legal ads on TV brag about million-dollar settlements. Not too many of us have a million dollars, but here in California, the cost of homes now averages over $800,000, so you know where they will seek to obtain the rest of their settlement: your house.

As I mentioned in my previous piece, rigging your car with cameras might at least reveal fault should there be an accident. As pointed out by my readers, and little did I know, we already have the capability to set cameras up in your vehicle. So, I purchased a camera kit and will have them professionally installed to monitor my driving. Am I paranoid?

Not everyone can afford this, but the camera kit costs about $200 and $100 to install. Does this give me psychologic reassurance? Probably.

Am I a deep pocket? At least my pocket might not be as deep if someone blames me for an auto accident in an attempt to win the lottery. A picture is worth a thousand words. So is a video.

Dr. Gene Uzawa Dorio

Santa Clarita