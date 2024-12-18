Golden Valley girls’ soccer wins at Littlerock Winter Cup tournament 

In the midst of her third year in charge of the Golden Valley girls’ soccer program, Teresa Cisneros is starting to see the program rise.

The Grizzlies went up to the Antelope Valley this past weekend and won the third division of the Littlerock Winter Cup tournament held at Littlerock High School. The semifinals saw Golden Valley beat the Burroughs Burros out of Ridgecrest, 3-0, before taking down the Silverado Hawks of Victorville in the final, 1-0.

Both games were played on Saturday.

Cisneros said the Grizzlies (7-6, 0-2) played most of the championship game with no subs after the schedule got pushed back and multiple players either couldn’t make it or were hurt.

“They kind of really pushed each other this weekend,” Cisneros said in a phone interview. “They played for each other.”

Golden Valley Grizzly Audrey Tait (24) kicks the ball during a home game against Vasquez High School on Dec. 9, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Junior Ava Eilola scored twice and senior Aubrey Esqueda added one to get the Grizzlies to the final. Freshman Malin Rodriguez scored the lone goal to beat Silverado.

“They were grass fields, and it was windy and cold at Littlerock, and so they really had to come together as a team,” Cisneros said. “And in the past few games, like this weekend and even (Monday) was probably the best I’ve seen them play — movement, passing the ball in possession, just communicating more and getting more familiar to play together and willing to play different positions to cover for other people.”

Momentum continued to stay in Golden Valley’s favor as the Grizzlies beat Palmdale Academy Charter at home on Monday, 10-0. Junior Emilie House had two goals and two assists in that one, while junior Audrey Tait had two goals and three assists and Eilola recorded two goals and two assists.

Golden Valley Grizzly Emilie House (4) takes the ball during a home game against Vasquez player on Dec. 9, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Rodriguez is one of three freshmen playing for Cisneros, along with Isabella Ruiz and Brianna Avila. Combined with more veteran players like Tait and Eilola, the Grizzlies are starting to gain confidence, Cisneros said.

“It’s great to see, you know, because some of them at other schools may not have the opportunity as a freshman to be on varsity and be getting playing time,” Cisneros said. “And you know, it just helps them grow and it’s fun to watch them gain more confidence and be more connected with the team and just keep improving every week.”

Tait has been a starter for Cisneros and is a speedster who is willing to play wherever is needed, Cisneros said.

“She’s another one that was really quiet her freshman year,” Cisneros said, “and now she’s out there and she’s directing people and she’s telling them where they need to go and encouraging them … But she’s also one of those players who is willing to step up wherever. She loves to play offense, but she’s a speedster, and so some games we need to throw her back in defense, and she’s willing to do that, and she will step up and go wherever you ask her.”

Golden Valley Grizzly Malin Rodriguez (29) takes the ball from a Vasquez High School player during a home game on Dec. 9, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Golden Valley’s seven wins this year is already the same number of wins that the team finished with all of last year. Continuity, Cisneros said, is what has helped to turn around a program that had just one win in her first year at Golden Valley.

“The seniors my first year had had three head coaches in the four years they were here,” Cisneros said. “So, you know, it’s hard to gain that trust. The girls who are juniors now are ones that I have had since they were freshmen. And whether they were on varsity or JV or frosh that first year, they know me, and they kind of know our expectations and the goals. I think we have more similar goals than instead of going into every game like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna lose. Oh, this is this team. We’re gonna lose. Why should we even try?’ They’re starting to believe in themselves more and, again, gain that confidence, and not only in themselves, but in each other.”

The Grizzlies can aim for their first Foothill League win of the season — they haven’t won a league game since getting two in the 2021-22 season, the year before Cisneros came on board — Thursday when they host Canyon (1-3-1, 0-2).