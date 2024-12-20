Hart girls’ soccer gets last-minute winner at Saugus 

All signs pointed to a scoreless draw between Hart and Saugus girls’ soccer on Thursday.

After 78 minutes of play and a couple minutes of stoppage time, no breakthrough could be found for either side at Saugus High.

“That was an even game,” said Hart head coach Brett Croft. “That was an absolute battle with two great teams and, you know, the game probably deserved to end 0-0.”

With tired legs and facing a keeper in Saugus senior Lillie Robinson who had snuffed out everything the Hawks had thrown at her, Hart senior Gia Costello scored the game-winning goal with a minute to play to hand Saugus its first loss of the season.

“Just every single one of us fighting for it, and just a beautiful pass by Kelly (Wieckowski) and I was able to get it in the goal,” Costello said. “But that was a whole team effort.”

Hart’s Brianna Dimas (10) and Saugus’ Makenna Blum (6) battle for the ball during Thursday’s Foothill League matchup at Saugus High School on Dec. 19, 2024. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.

Pinned back for the majority of the second half, the Hawks broke loose in the dying minutes. Wieckowski flicked a pass from the defense into Costello’s path, and the UC Irvine commit dribbled past multiple defenders on a 20-yard run to set up the winning goal.

While Costello may get the glory, Croft credited his other Irvine commit, senior Mia Rodriguez, for stepping up to play in defense despite normally playing up top.

“That’s what we needed,” Croft said. “And you saw her come out with a cramp. And I said, ‘Where do you want to go?’ She said, ‘I’d like to go up top.’ And I said, ‘Mia, I need you in the back.’ And she said, ‘Whatever the team needs.’ So, both of them going to UCI, but Gia gets the glory, scores the goal, which is amazing. But Mia, in the same regard, you know, selfless leader.”

Saugus head coach Kai English said he thought his Centurions (5-1-1, 3-1) were the better team in the second half after switching to a three-defender system, only to fall just short in the end.

Saugus’ Makeli Leonard chases down a loose ball during Thursday’s Foothill League matchup against Hart at Saugus High School on Dec. 19, 2024. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.

“I think if anyone was going to win that game in the second half, you know, it looked like it was going to be us,” English said. “So definitely really painful to lose it like that. But I told them I’m proud of them and that the good thing is we get to see them again, so we’ll be ready for that.”

A freshman, Wieckowski nearly put Hart (3-3-1, 3-0) on the board in the first half when a corner kick found its way to her at the back post, but the shot went just over.

It was one of a few chances Hart created from corners in that first half, a half in which Hart dominated possession and kept Saugus from doing much at all.

Robinson was key in keeping Hart from scoring in that first half. There weren’t too many saves needed, but her willingness to rush out of goal at the right time denied Hart any easy shots.

Hart’s Julia Willis (18) looks to keep the ball from Saugus’ Makeli Leonard (22) during Thursday’s Foothill League matchup at Saugus High School on Dec. 19, 2024. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.

“She came up big,” English said. “I don’t think she had to really make too many saves; it was more just being off her line and being aware.”

Hart senior keeper Sierra Cordola was also instrumental as the Hawks found themselves pinned back in their own half for much of the second half.

Croft said he saw the changes that Saugus made in the second half but decided to stay true to his team’s shape, knowing the natural ebbs and flows of the game would bring his team back into things.

“We stayed true to our shape and stayed true to who we are” Croft said. “And today, you know, that was enough. But definitely the ebb and the flow of the game, and they’re a great team, so I knew there was going to be times where we were going to have it and I knew there was going to be times that they were going to have it. We respect them at a high level.”

Hart goalkeeper Sierra Cordola secures a shot during Thursday’s Foothill League matchup against Saugus at Saugus High School on Dec. 19, 2024. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.

Both teams will enjoy some time off during the holiday break as league action goes on hiatus until after the new year, though Hart is set to host its tournament next weekend and Saugus also has tournament games scheduled.

After that, the Hawks will look to capture a fourth consecutive league title, the last two in undefeated fashion. Castaic is the only other team to be undefeated in league play at this stage.

“We’re still far from looking at that, but I definitely think that because of our tough preseason schedule and not getting the results we wanted, that was a great kind of emotional boost for us, if anything,” Croft said. “So yes, the result is great, but the boost that it gave us I think will give us a great kind of push forward into these upcoming games after Christmas.”

Saugus’ Carmen Flores controls the ball during Thursday’s Foothill League matchup against Hart at Saugus High School on Dec. 19, 2024. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.

Here’s what else happened in Foothill League action on Thursday:

Girls’ soccer

Canyon 1, Golden Valley 1: A few days after taking home a tournament victory, Golden Valley tied Canyon on Thursday on the road, 1-1.

Ava Eilola scored for Golden Valley on an assist from Audrey Tait.

Valencia 2, West Ranch 0: Valencia started celebrating the holidays early on Thursday with its first league win of the season on the road at West Ranch, 2-0.

Saugus’ Audrey Smith passes the ball upfield during Thursday’s Foothill League matchup against Hart at Saugus High School on Dec. 19, 2024. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.

Kylee Rose scored following a corner kick before Sascha Vera scored from a direct free kick to put Valencia on top.

Boys’ soccer

Hart 5, Saugus 2: Hart came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Saugus on the road Thursday, 5-2, and stay atop the Foothill League heading into the holiday break.

Saugus got its goals from Colby McKelvey and Lincoln Fritz, the latter from a penalty kick.

Hart’s Kylah Bennett (7) heads the ball over a Saugus defender during Thursday’s Foothill League matchup at Saugus High School on Dec. 19, 2024. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.

Hart, undefeated at 3-0 in league play, scored twice before halftime to tie things up before stepping up with three goals in the second half to put away the Centurions.

West Ranch 2, Valencia 1: Two West Ranch Wildcats assisted each other Thursday to help West Ranch to a 2-1 victory on the road over Valencia.

Stefano Espinoza and Logan Bates each had a goal and an assist for West Ranch.

Saugus’ Makenna Blum (6) controls the ball near the sideline during Thursday’s Foothill League matchup against Hart at Saugus High School on Dec. 19, 2024. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.

Golden Valley 3, Canyon 2: Golden Valley got back to winning ways on Thursday with a 3-2 road win at Canyon, scoring the winning goal with 10 minutes to play.

Sebastion Garcia scored the winning goal for Golden Valley. Will Flint had the first two goals for the Grizzlies.

Marcus Sayan scored for Canyon on an assist from Gabe Roque. Jonathan Ortiz added a goal from a penalty kick.

Kyle Mora had five saves in net for Canyon.