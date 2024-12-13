Jack Crawford | Pardons Out of Control

This whole presidential pardon thing has gotten completely out of control. Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution, at the end of Part (1) simply states, “and he shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.”

There is no reference as to blanket pardons, no mention of preemptive pardons, and no guidance as to when or how this power should be exercised. And there is absolutely no indication that it should ever be used for personal or political reasons. Sadly, it is increasingly being used for these reasons.

I can understand, accept and agree with Abraham Lincoln’s blanket pardon of Confederate soldiers following the Civil War and Jimmy Carter’s blanket pardon of draft dodgers following the Vietnam War. Both served to aid in the healing process of a divided nation.

On the other hand, I don’t think Gerald Ford should have pardoned Richard Nixon. Nor should Bill Clinton have pardoned his brother. Donald Trump should not have pardoned Charles Kushner or Roger Stone, et al. And Joe Biden should not have pardoned Hunter. Personal and political pardons need to stop. They only serve to reinforce the feeling that there are two standards of justice, one for the rich and powerful and one for the rest of us. Congress needs to act. Now.

If Biden becomes a “pardon factory” and enacts a preemptive pardon for all those involved in the Jan. 6 Commission and those pursuing legal remedies, it will only embolden Trump to do something similar, as well as justify his likely pardon of the Jan. 6 rioters. Besides, those on the commission and those testifying before it, and those pursuing legal remedies did nothing illegal that would require a pardon. They were simply exercising their constitutional duties to uphold the laws of the United States.

Were our Founding Fathers to witness what is currently happening with their “Grand Experiment,” they may not be ashamed, but they would most certainly have cause to be embarrassed.

We can do better, much better. I’d like to be able to say we deserve better. But we do not. At least not until we do a much better job of electing leaders with integrity, morals, ethics and honesty to represent us.

Jack Crawford

Saugus