Joe Guzzardi | California Votes to Accelerate Its Decline

On Nov. 5, the presidential election captured most of the nation’s attention. But few paid any mind to California’s House of Representatives election outcomes since the results were a foregone conclusion. A quick look at the re-elected individuals show a sorry assortment on unindicted felons, power-crazed subversives, anti-American worker proponents and fervently pro-illegal immigration advocates. Not only did this motley group win but their margins were staggeringly large.

Nancy Pelosi, who may have been the shadow president puppeteering Joe Biden for the past four years, won her 20th term representing the 11th Congressional District with 81% of the vote. The 11th is mostly San Francisco, once known as the object of Tony Bennett’s affection in his signature song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” The “City by the Bay” is now recognized for rampant smash-and-grab robberies and widespread homelessness. San Francisco’s sanctuary city status makes it an ideal municipality for Tren de Aragua to set up shop to embark on its illegal alien crime sprees. Since 2019, 47% of businesses in the area have shut their doors, including 22 big-name stores in high-end Union Square, the San Francisco Standard reported. Residents, especially high wage-earning Gen Zers, have fled. With a terrible track record like Pelosi’s district has amassed, the 84-year-old should have been booted. She won in a landslide.

Another Bay Area ne’er-do-well and unindicted felon, Eric Swalwell, breezed in the 17th Congressional District. Swalwell, who feloniously lied to Congress when he repeatedly insisted that he had conclusive evidence that then-President Donald Trump colluded with Russia, told brazen, shameless falsehoods. Perhaps Swalwell felt that lying about Trump would inject life into his moribund, short-lived, ego-fueled, three-month presidential campaign in 2019. Sleeping with a known Chinese spy, Fang Fang, who doubled as Swalwell’s chief 2014 campaign fund raiser, should have raised eyebrows among his constituents. No such luck, however. Swalwell sailed to a 68% victory margin.

No House representative has done more to assure that well-paid, white-collar tech jobs go to foreign nationals, mostly Indians and Pakistanis, than immigration lawyer Zoe Lofgren. Representing the 18th District, Lofgren racked up 65% of the ballots. Voters who want their representatives to work tirelessly on foreign nationals’ behalf chose the right candidate in Lofgren. At age 77, Lofgren, on the heels of her easy re-election margin, will begin her 16th term. During her 30 years in Congress, Lofgren scored an “F” immigration grade, consistently voting against border or interior enforcement and in favor of amnesty.

One of her most recent American worker betrayals: Lofgren sponsored H.R. 3194, which would expand immigrant and nonimmigrant worker visas. The legislation would have allowed approximately 600,000 nonimmigrants who are, in Lofgren’s opinion, “essential” workers, to receive green cards. Additionally, the legislation would issue more than 11 million new employment preference green cards over a 10-year period, plus offer green cards to any nonimmigrant with an advanced degree in STEM. The green cards would give work authorization to any Bureau of Labor Statistics employment category, not just IT workers.

In the Senate race for Dianne Feinstein’s seat, temporarily held by Laphonza Butler, Adam Schiff handily defeated Steve Garvey, former L.A. Dodgers and San Diego Padres baseball star, when he captured 60% of the vote. Schiff, like Swalwell, is an unindicted felon who also endlessly parroted the Russian collusion lie.

The majority of California’s congressional delegation has 0% immigration grades yet voters consistently re-elect them. Residents disgusted with the illegal alien invasion, widespread crime, out-of-control homelessness and the ever-rising cost of living should remember those negatives the next time they go to the ballot box.

As French philosopher Joseph de Maistre wrote in 1811 “Every nation gets the government it deserves,” an explanation of how California’s voters gave a green light to continuing the state’s crisis with their short-sighted selections.

Joe Guzzardi is an Institute for Sound Public Policy analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years.