Jonathan Kraut | Is It a Dream? A Christmas Bringing Peace?

It may seem like a dream come true, but perhaps we are truly on our way toward lasting peace in the Middle East.

If anyone still wants to argue that America should follow isolationist policies and separate from foreign interests, the Syria of today is a great example of how closely the nations of the world are interconnected.

The events in Syria of late also highlight the importance of keeping a watchful eye around the world and our need to participate in global events.

Earlier this month, the dictatorship of Bashar al-Assad, Bashar the Lion, in Syria fell apart. Propped up by Russia and Iran, clearly agents of terror, Bashar is now reportedly in Moscow with the billions he stole from his people.

The Assad Regime started in the early 1970s with Bashar’s father, Hafez al-Assad who, as the head of the Syrian Air Force, led a coup to overthrow the government.

Lesson No. 1: A risk to any democracy is a military coup, where martial law is declared and the military might of a nation is manipulated to control those it is supposed to defend.

Like most dictatorships, Hafez passed power and control of Syria to a family member – in this case to his son, Bashar.

Lesson No. 2: Another risk to democracy is nepotism. Preferring to concentrate political power among family as opposed to those possessing competency or promoting citizen priorities reduces the power of the people.

Despite the Arab Spring in 2011, where many Arab countries revolted against totalitarian rule, Bashar held on to power with the aid of Russia and Iran.

Since that time, the financial and military backing of Russia and Iran had enabled the Assad Regime to control significant parts of Syria while it endured years of civil war.

Lesson No. 3: A dictatorship requires international alliances, foreign resources, and political cover.

Without Russia and Iran, Assad’s ability to sustain power over the years would have been impossible.

Bashar, experiencing that Iran and Russia had fallen short of fueling his full and rich lifestyle, found the easy way to generate personal wealth – by becoming a drug dealer.

We have recently learned that the dictator’s primary personal income was from fueling an illicit drug trade. Syria and neighboring countries have been ravaged by the mass manufacture and distribution of the drug captagon by the Assad Regime.

The cost of producing captagon is estimated at $1 a pill, while on the street it can sell for $14-20 a pill.

Lesson No. 4: Narco-states, those nations that are significantly funded by illegal drugs, make a lot of money and need little other natural resources to offer if the international market for these drugs is strong enough.

Plus, thousands will overdose, millions will suffer, and families will be ruined – good reasons to oppose narco-states.

We understand that human temptation for drugs globally is pervasive and has been the well-documented scourge of America for dozens of years.

Lesson No. 5: As long as humankind is vulnerable to drug use, illegal profits can easily be raised by those who put their needs for wealth and power above the well-being of others.

Human nature has not changed in the past few weeks, so why is there a chance for peace in the Middle East?

The Assad Regime shows us that money does not always buy loyalty.

When rebels from the north of Syria started driving south toward Damascus earlier this month, Bashar’s army fell apart, the Russian military abandoned their bases, and Iran’s backing evaporated. Bashar’s money and Russia and Iran were powerless to compel Bashar’s army to fight back.

The collapse of the Assad Regime shows that the influence of Russia and Iran has diminished as of late. Russia is exhausted from the terrible stalemate in Ukraine.

Iran is fully taxed by simultaneously supporting the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist armies’ fighting with Israel over the past year and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

With weakening economies finding it unable to back the Syrian dictatorship, the Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah, this Devil’s Alliance between Russia and Iran will be less able to destabilize the Middle East.

Lesson No. 6: It takes a stable and robust economy to support and pay for creating international influence.

Without Iran and Russia supporting terror, narco-states, and perpetuating feigned grievances, by next Christmas peace on Earth may come to the Holy Land.

Merry Christmas and I extend the joy of the holidays to all. May we all be at peace by this time next year.

