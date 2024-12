Have you ever done an article about Santa Clarita planning and code enforcement, and how our civil liberties are slowing being taken away? Our right to privacy and growing our own food is outlawed on some areas of our own property we own and pay taxes on. Local government has created a thick planning code. One in every two houses has some kind of code violation and one with a bad neighbor can ultimately harass you with code enforcement.

Megan Nelson

Saugus