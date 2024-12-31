Rob Kerchner | Studies Show …

Liberals love starting sentences with “studies show …”, so here’s one just for them: Studies show that conservatives tend to be more thoughtful, analytical and optimistic, while liberals are more impulsive, emotional and depressed.

Here’s another one: Studies show that conservatives tend to be more charitable with their own money and liberals tend to be more selfish.

So why would anyone hew to a political view that is self-destructive on a personal as well as societal level? Because studies also show that liberals are far more likely to follow their peers, even over a cliff.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia