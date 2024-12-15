Rob Kerchner | The Bullies on the Left

Ironically, in this age of anti-bullying campaigns, the left is the biggest bully of them all.

They have decided what views are acceptable and deride, silence, and excommunicate anyone who doesn’t fall in line with what the in-crowd finds acceptable.

If you take virtually any issue, you’ll find the right generally makes an argument against something based on policy and the left uses character assassination in their attacks.

Abortion takes a life vs. Republicans want to control women. Minimum-wage laws increase costs for business and lead to fewer jobs vs. Republicans only care about the rich. Criminals need to be prosecuted to reduce crime and keep people safe vs. you’re a racist. Borders should be secure vs. you’re a racist again. Applicants should be judged on merit vs. you’re a triple-racist meaniehead jerk.

I could go on and on …

And it’s not just arguments on Facebook. Think of how many friendships have been destroyed and how many families have been torn apart by politics-going-personal since Donald Trump’s election in 2016.

Republicans didn’t do that in the era of Barack Obama.

Democrats did that in the era of Trump.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia