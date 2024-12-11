SCV high school soccer roundup: Dec. 10 

The Foothill League soccer season is in full swing after the second round of league games on Tuesday.

Both Hart teams had their league byes while both Saugus squads eked out narrow victories to remain perfect in league on the young season.

Here’s what happened for both boys’ and girls’ soccer as teams battled it out on a windy Tuesday in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Boys’ soccer

Saugus 3, Valencia 2: Saugus won by a one-goal margin Tuesday for the second time in as many league games, taking down Valencia on the road, 3-2.

Lincoln Fritz, Santiago Veizaga and Colby McKelvey got the goals for Saugus (2-1, 2-0).

Valencia (2-2, 0-2) will look to bounce back on Thursday when it travels to Castaic.

Saugus has a road matchup at West Ranch on Thursday.

Golden Valley 7, Castaic 2: After sitting out the first round of Foothill League games, Golden Valley opened up with a 7-2 home win over Castaic on Tuesday.

Will Flint scored four of Golden Valley’s goals. Anthony Padilla had two and Brandon Arietta had one.

Golden Valley (3-3, 1-0) travels to Hart on Thursday.

West Ranch 3, Canyon 0: The Wildcats of West Ranch got over their scoreless draw to start off league play with a 3-0 shutout on the road at Canyon on Tuesday.

Logan Bates, Logan Sanchez and Jason Kaufman each scored once to give West Ranch the win.

Canyon (1-4, 0-2) has its league bye on Thursday.

Girls’ soccer

West Ranch 7, Canyon 1: Five different Wildcats scored as West Ranch beat Canyon at home on Tuesday, 7-1.

Savannah Tiskos hit the back of the net twice, while Calista Imperial Pham, Isabella Bruno, Natalie Ramos and Sofia Forbes each scored once.

Isabella Lopez provided two assists for West Ranch. Tiskos, Savannah Patton, Melody Canton and Isabella Ruiz also handed out assists.

West Ranch (1-1, 1-1) travels to Saugus on Thursday while Canyon (0-3-1, 0-2) has its league bye.

Castaic 6, Golden Valley 1: Four girls scored for Castaic Tuesday as the Coyotes won at home over Golden Valley, 6-1.

Pyper Ormes and Leila Sadra each scored twice for Castaic. Kennedy Crone and Clair Silvestro added a goal each.

The loss for Golden Valley came a day after a 12-1 thrashing of Vasquez at home. Seven Grizzlies got on the score sheet on Monday, including four goals from Audrey Tait, two from Emilie House and two from Aubrey Esqueda. Tait and House also recorded assists.

Castaic (3-0, 2-0) has a road meeting at Valencia on Thursday. Golden Valley (4-5, 0-1) is scheduled to host Hart.

Saugus 1, Valencia 0: Only one goal was needed for Saugus to take down Valencia (1-3, 0-2) at home on Tuesday.

Makea Leonard got the goal as Makenna Blum set her up to keep Saugus (3-0, 2-0) perfect in league play in the early going.