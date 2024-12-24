SCV youth softball players dominate in fall league 

A youth softball team made up of Santa Clarita Valley kids recently wrapped up a 31-1 winter and fall season, winning three tournaments in the process.

The 8U Diamond Girls, consisting of players from William S. Hart Baseball and Softball, was undefeated until its final USA Softball tournament in Encino, according to coach Robert Paschal.

Going 15-0 in its fall league, the team then went on to win three tournaments before making it to the championship game of its last one in Encino.

“Any time you go out and you win 31 games and lose one game, that’s impressive,” Paschal said in a phone interview. “Doesn’t matter, you know, who you’re doing it against or where you’re doing it. It’s always nice to see the girls see the fruits of their hard work.”

The Diamond Girls, an 8U softball team made up of Santa Clarita Valley softball players, went 31-1 and won three tournaments during the fall/winter season. Courtesy photo.

Perhaps the greatest part of the last few months for Paschal was after a tournament in Simi Valley when the team was presented with a championship belt akin to what is handed out to WWE champions.

“I told the team that I’ve done a lot of cool stuff in my life,” Paschal said, “and I’ve been very fortunate to be successful in things, but them winning this championship belt was by far the coolest.”

