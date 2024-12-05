Youth orchestra to perform ‘Carnival of the Animals’ 

News release

The Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra’s Carnival of the Animals concert is scheduled 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

The collaboration brings together the SCVYO orchestra, dancers from the California Institute of the Arts School of Dance and Santa Clarita Ballet, and the inclusive talents of the Include Everyone Project.

“Designed to delight audiences of all ages, this whimsical performance invites families to immerse themselves in a fantastical arts experience like no other,” said a news release from the nonprofit SCVYO. “Animated visuals and choreographed performances will bring Saint-Saëns’ ‘Carnival of the Animals’ to life.”

The event’s interactive pre-concert activities starting at 5:15 p.m. include a craft station, bake sale, and SCVYO carnival merchandise.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 5-18, and free for children under 5. Tickets are available at www.scvyo.org/purchase-concert-tickets. For more information about SCVYO and its programs, visit www.scvyo.org.