Dan Walters | The Trump-Newsom Feud Is On

As Donald Trump this week assumed the presidency for the second time, he rekindled his personal and political feud with California and its governor, Gavin Newsom, while also inflating Newsom’s obvious ambition to be resistor-in-chief — and perhaps the 2028 Democratic candidate for the White House.

Had Trump lost to Kamala Harris, it probably would have doomed whatever presidential ambitions Newsom might harbor. She presumably would have run for a second term in 2028. Trump’s win did Newsom a big favor since he can only serve one more term, setting the stage for wide-open scrambles in both parties.

On his first day back on the job, Trump once again singled out California for scorn, thereby burnishing Newsom’s standing within his party.

Trump devoted some of his 30-minute inaugural speech to California, alleging — untruthfully — that the state’s leaders allowed Los Angeles wildfires to burn without “a token of defense.”

“They’re raging through the houses and communities, even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now,” Trump said.

Later, in another speech to supporters, Trump accused California of voter fraud because it sends out ballots to all voters and doesn’t demand verification of eligibility.

“There’s only one reason that happens: they want to cheat,” Trump said.

Newsom responded blandly in a post on X, saying the Los Angeles fire disaster “underscores the critical need for partnership, a shared commitment to facts and mutual respect — values that enable civil discourse, effective governance, and meaningful action.”

Newsom said he looks forward to Trump’s visit to the fire scene and added, “Where our shared principles are aligned, my administration stands ready to work with the Trump-Vance administration to deliver solutions and serve the nearly 40 million Californians we jointly represent.”

Setting aside humanity, humility, charity, generosity, rationality, reality and other distractions, the Los Angeles fires add another element to what was already a fraught relationship between two egocentric political figures.

Had the fires not erupted just a few days before Trump took the oath, the two could have entertained political junkies for the next few years. Trump’s assaults on California policies, such as its drive to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles and the allocation of water, would have been met with lawsuits and political resistance, in a replay of Trump’s first term.

However, California is now looking to Washington for billions of dollars to defray firefighting costs, rebuild infrastructure lost in the flames and help homeowners recover. Trump can either follow through on predecessor Joe Biden’s pledges to help, or refuse the state’s pleas.

Even if Trump agrees to provide relief, he’s likely to demand at least some form of submission from Newsom, as he did during his first term when fire swept through Paradise in 2018. Figuratively, Newsom had to kiss Trump’s ring to get aid. Congressional Republicans have already been pushing for conditions on recovery funding for California.

During his campaign last year, Trump threatened to withhold fire relief funds unless California provided more water to farmers.

Trump might demand even more tangible tribute, such as not opposing arrests and deportations of undocumented immigrants, one of his most contentious promises and one that especially affects California.

Politically, Trump doesn’t owe deeply blue California anything. Making California politicians eat crow would probably win applause from his supporters in other states, who see California as a cesspool of loony-left politics, squalor and crime.

Essentially, Newsom must choose between being the governor of California who does whatever is necessary to get the disaster relief his constituents are demanding, and a potential presidential candidate who resists Trump on every point and at any cost.

It will be very difficult for him to have it both ways.

Dan Walters’ commentary is distributed by CalMatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.