Jim de Bree | Those Poor Giants Fans

I have a chat group with several friends from high school who are ardent baseball fans. While most everyone is a Dodger fan, there is one guy who loves the Giants. He refers to the Dodgers as the “Evil Empire.” He claims it is unfair that the Dodgers are able to sign all of the top Japanese players. I pointed out that those players don’t want to play for the Giants. He said that, too, was unfair.

In jest, I suggested that perhaps Donald Trump should place a tariff on Japanese players who sign with MLB teams. Not surprisingly, my friend was open to that idea.

Jim de Bree

Valencia