Lois Eisenberg | Peace of Mind Thanks to Biden

Health care is a right, not a privilege. President Joe Biden has advocated this since day one of his presidency. By advocating this right to Medicare recipients, Biden has signed Executive Order 14070, the Affordable Care Act, The American Rescue Plan Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act, all of which have brought down prescription drug cost for Medicare recipients.

A cost-saving provision of the Inflation Reduction Act goes into effect in the new year, limiting annual out-of-pocket spending on prescription drugs to $2,000 for Medicare beneficiaries. An estimated 19 million Medicare beneficiaries will see their out-of-pocket Medicare Part D spending capped at $2,000 for the year. This annual cap will be indexed to the rate of inflation every year going forward.

People with Medicare who took expensive drugs in the past who were burdened with exorbitant out-of-pocket spending on the drugs, such as $10,000 out of pocket. Seniors will now have a cap on their out-of-pocket drugs for the first time due to President Biden taking on Big Pharma. One of the benefits of the new health care plan that Biden implemented will put a $35 monthly cap on insulin.

In the years to come, due to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare will be changed for the better, and as a result Americans will have more money in their pockets. Americans can now have economic security and dignity from these achievements in the health care field implemented by President Biden.

“When I took office, I made a promise to the American people that I would bring down the cost of health care and prescription drugs, make signing up for coverage easier, and strengthen the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid,” President Biden said in a statement. “I’m proud that my administration delivered – even as Republican elected officials, who have been eager to put millions of Americans’ coverage at risk, stood in the way.”

All American health care recipients will have peace of mind knowing they won’t have to choose between filling their prescriptions or putting food on the table.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia