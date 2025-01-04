Lois Eisenberg | The Cost of Trump’s Tariffs

(Many) economists agree that the costs to each American household is likely to be a few thousand dollars a year if Donald Trump’s tariffs are imposed. The majority of the tariffs will be imposed on Canada, Mexico and China, who are the main trading partners of the United States.

Canada supplies the U.S. with lumber, aluminum, plastics and a high percentage of the U.S. crude oil. Automobile parts that are labeled “made in America” can travel multiple times across the Mexican, Canadian and U.S. borders, which makes “made in America” a fallacy. The tariffs on Mexico and Canada oil imports will be 25%, which in turn will raise gas prices by 40 cents per gallon, says Andrew Lipio, president of Lipio Associates.

Mexico and Canada grow 32% of the fresh fruit and 34% of fresh vegetables sold in the U.S., according to the Peterson Institute of International Economics. And, according to the PIIE, the average U.S. household will be paying $2,600 more per year for these products.

Electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, videos, cameras, headphones and video games, etc., will all have higher price tags in the range of 26% to 46% due to Trump’s tariffs.

According to the United Nations Comtrade, China itself imports $450 billion of goods to the U.S. each year, making China the largest source of U.S. imports. According to the National Retail Federation, 500 apparel goods will go up at least 20%. Many companies will pass on the tariffs to their customers. It is going to be difficult to predict the exact price increases, “but it will be inflationary.’’

I can assure you that the voters who voted for Trump didn’t know and don’t know the complete ramifications of Trump’s tariffs. They are going to have a rude awakening and, unfortunately, all of us who understood the ramifications of the tariffs are going to have to suffer the consequences.

Again the MAGA (crowd) has been conned and duped by Trump.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia