Patrick Lee Gipson | Wanted: Decisive Leadership

In the face of California’s escalating wildfire crisis, decisive leadership is paramount. Yet, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has consistently abstained from voting on critical legislation aimed at wildfire prevention and mitigation. This pattern of “non-voting” not only reflects a troubling abdication of responsibility but also places her constituents in imminent danger. As wildfires become more frequent and destructive, Californians must question whether they can afford representation that remains passive in critical times.

A glaring example of this negligence occurred May 22, 2024, when Schiavo failed to vote on a bill designed to enhance wildfire prevention strategies. This legislation proposed allocating substantial funds for controlled burns, advanced firefighting equipment, and education programs in high-risk areas. By choosing not to participate, Schiavo effectively ignored the pressing needs of her district and the expert recommendations of fire safety professionals. This inaction is not just a political misstep; it’s a direct threat to the safety and well-being of thousands of Californians.

The consequences of such inaction are devastatingly clear. The recent Eaton Fire, which ravaged parts of Los Angeles, stands as a stark testament to the perils of inadequate wildfire preparedness. The fire destroyed over 9,400 structures and caused damages estimated between $135 and $150 billion, making it one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history. In the aftermath, stories of loss and despair flooded social media. One particularly poignant account involved CBS Sacramento reporter Ashley Sharp, who took to TikTok to provide updates to displaced residents. In one video, she conveyed the heartbreaking news to a woman named Katie that her childhood home had been reduced to ashes. Such personal tragedies underscore the human cost of legislative inertia.

Moreover, the public’s frustration with leaders who fail to act is palpable. A recent Instagram post highlighted Schiavo’s non-vote, sparking widespread criticism and calls for accountability. The post emphasized that by not voting, Schiavo was effectively turning her back on essential preparedness measures, choosing politics over protection, and ignoring the painful lessons from past fires. This sentiment resonates deeply with communities that have repeatedly suffered from preventable wildfire devastation.

The pattern of non-voting is not unique to Schiavo but is indicative of a broader issue in the Legislature. A report from CalMatters highlighted that many Democratic lawmakers in the state rarely vote against bills, often opting to abstain instead. This practice allows them to avoid taking a definitive stance, thereby evading accountability. However, in matters of public safety, such as wildfire prevention, neutrality is tantamount to negligence. The residents of District 40 deserve a representative who is willing to make tough decisions and advocate fiercely for their safety.

The stakes of continued inaction are alarmingly high. If Assemblywoman Schiavo remains in office and persists in her pattern of non-voting, District 40 faces an increased risk of devastating wildfires. Homes will be lost, lives disrupted, and the natural beauty of our communities scarred indefinitely. The financial burden of such disasters is staggering, but the emotional and psychological toll on families who lose everything is immeasurable. As the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy once said, “Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope.” Schiavo’s unwillingness to act against the injustice of legislative apathy sends a ripple not of hope but of despair.

In light of these realities, it is imperative for the constituents of District 40 to demand more from their representation. The time has come to replace Assemblywoman Schiavo with a leader who will prioritize proactive wildfire prevention and take definitive action to safeguard our communities. By electing a representative committed to addressing the wildfire crisis head-on, we can work toward a safer, more resilient future for all Californians. The ripple effect of strong leadership can save lives, protect homes, and rebuild trust in the political process. Let’s make that choice before it’s too late.

Patrick Lee Gipson

Former state Assembly candidate

Santa Clarita