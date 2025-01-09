Rick Barker | Missing the Point on Tariffs

In re: Lois Eisenberg, “The Cost of Trump’s Tariffs,” letters, Jan. 4.

Two of the many things that Ms. Eisenberg never fails to ignore in her non-stop diatribes against former and current president-elect Donald J.Trump is that: 1) Trump is notorious for bluffing and overstating what he claims he is going to do; and 2) The tariffs she is claiming that he is going to impose on China were already imposed by her failed President Joseph Robinette Biden.

Here’s just a partial list of those tariffs on China as reported by the United States Trade Representative Federal Register notice detailing its final modifications to the Section 301 tariffs on China-origin products.

USTR has largely retained the proposed list of products subject to Section 301 tariffs announced in May 2024. Look it up, Ms. Eisenberg!

1. Steel and aluminum products – increase from 0-7.5% to 25%.

2. Electric vehicles – increase from 25% to 100%.

3. Lithium-ion EV batteries – increase from 7.5% to 25%.

4. Battery parts (non-lithium-ion batteries) – increase from 7.5% to 25%.

5. Certain critical minerals – increase from 0% to 25%.

6. Lithium-ion non-EV batteries – increase from 7.5% to 25%.

7. Natural graphite – increase from 0% to 25%.

8. Permanent magnets – increase from 0% to 25%.

9. Solar cells (whether or not assembled into modules) – increase from 25% to 50%.

10. Ship-to-shore cranes – increase from 0% to 25% (with certain exclusions).

11. Syringes and needles (excluding enteral syringes) – increase from 0% to 100%.

12. Enteral syringes – increase from 0% to 100%.

13. Surgical and non-surgical respirators and facemasks (other than disposable): increase from 0-7.5% to 25%.

14. Disposable textile facemasks – increase from 5% to 50%.

15. Rubber medical or surgical gloves: increase from 7.5% to 50%.

16. Semiconductors – increase from 25% to 50%.

Rick Barker

Valencia