Travel Unplugged… Truly Get Away From It All 

The year is not even a month old, yet it feels like a decade. If you are mentally and physically exhausted with 2025 instead of “running away from home,” try one of the most popular new vacation fads… “unplugged travel.” Many people are now looking for a vacation that will allow them a chance to “get away from it all” … the news, the bills, the stress and the obligations.

Here are some options to “disappear” and fully experience your vacation. Turn off your cell phone and other devices and enjoy a vacation without the noise or distraction.

Nearly all of these “middle of nowhere” locations do have internet and WIFI access if you absolutely need to “plug” back into reality.

Cave Springs Resort

4727 Dunsmuir Ave.

Dunsmuir, CA 96025

www.cavesprings.com

For mid-century modern design lovers, Cave Springs Resort in Dunsmuir offers an “intentional” retreat with upscale kitsch Airstreams, cabins and a boutique hotel. This century old, newly renovated resort offers riverfront access and is surrounded by some of the best fly-fishing in the state.

Only 10 minutes from Mount Shasta, the resort is also just minutes from Mossbrae Falls, a beautiful gem along the Sacramento River. It is also a great location to discover the majestic Castle Crags State Park.

Old Town Ranch

43550 Dash for Cash Circle

Temecula, CA 92592

www.oldtownranch.com

Step back in time with a stay in a refurbished hand-crafted Conestoga covered wagon at Old Town Ranch in Temecula. Feel like a pioneer, but with the creature comforts of today. Each wagon has a cozy bed, restroom, heat and air conditioning. After a day exploring the De Portola Wine Trail, within minutes of over 40 wineries, hot air balloon rides, horseback riding and golfing guests can relax at the ranch with games like cornhole and horseshoes or a campfire perfect for marshmallow roasting.

Fern Hook Cabins

450 Lovett Loop

Hiouchi CA, 95531

Escape from the world at the newly built Fern Hook Cabins in Hiouchi. Nestled among the redwoods of Del Norte County, the property offers one and two-bedroom cabins with modern amenities. Here old-growth redwood forests meet crystal clear waters on their way to the secluded beaches of the rugged north coast. Indulge in a private setting of magnificent redwoods carpeted with ferns. Hike the trails of Jedediah Smith Redwood State Park or float in the Smith River, one of the world’s cleanest rivers. Enjoy golf, horseback riding or deep-sea fishing.

Cavalier Oceanfront Resort

9415 Hearst Drive

San Simeon, CA 93452

www.cavalierresort.com

Take a deep breath of clean ocean air from a perch on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Coast. It’s the ideal spot to simply unwind or to explore nearby Hearst Castle, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay and the Paso Robles wine country.

Banning House Lodge

Avalon, Catalina Island

www.facebook.com/BanningHouseLodge

877-778-8322

Reopening for the season on March 1, experience the charm and character of an early 20th-century lodge on Catalina Island. The craftsman-style B&B is surrounded by palm trees on a hill above Two Harbors, offering sweeping views of the Isthmus and Catalina Harbor. The Common Great Room and Sunroom offer cozy places to read a book by a roaring fire, while the beautifully trellised courtyard is the perfect spot to relax with a cool drink and enjoy beautiful island vistas. Shuttle service to and from Two Harbors Village is provided.

At Whispering Pines Resort enjoy your own cabin in the woods on this 10-acre property which has been family-owned and operated for five generations. PHOTO WHISPERING PINES RESORT

Whispering Pines Resort

17170 Highway 175

Middletown, CA 95461

www.whisperingpinesresort.com

Family-owned and operated for five generations, this getaway near Putah Creek Wildlife Area is located on Cobb Mountain, just north of Napa. The resort offers an array of cabins nestled throughout the 10-acre property. Guests can hike or bike nearby trails, fish or boat on Clear Lake and enjoy some wine tasting in nearby Napa.

The Oasis at Death Valley

6312 Zabriskie Lane

Death Valley, CA 92328

www.oasisatdeathvalley.com

Death Valley National Park is the country’s largest Dark Sky National Park, and you can have it all to yourself when you stay at The Oasis at Death Valley. This secluded, historic property completed a $250 million renovation in 2022. Guests can opt to stay at The Inn at Death Valley, which features 66 luxurious rooms and a spa, or The Ranch at Death Valley, with 195 rooms and 80 cottages. Immerse yourself in the “middle of nowhere” surrounded by the largest national park in the lower 48 with 3.4 million acres to explore. Death Valley National Park is designated as the largest Dark Sky National Park in the country by the International Dark Sky Association. The Oasis at Death Valley, alongside the National Park Service, has taken measures to greatly minimize light pollution in the area. Because of this, the park is designated as a “Gold Tier” Dark Sky Park, the highest level awarded. Feb. 21-23 is the annual Dark Sky Festival with astronomy programs and star parties.