Exploring the Oxnard Taco Trail

As culinary tourism increases nationwide, local tourist boards throughout California are finding that establishing food and drink “trails” are a tasty way to increase tourism.

One of the newest arrivals on the “food trail” scene is the Oxnard Taco Trail.

Oxnard, just a short jaunt down Highway 126 from Santa Clarita has often seemed like the less popular step-sister to Ventura, but now is coming into its own as a tourist destination, thanks to a seemingly endless demand for tacos.

Find an impressive selection of food, not just tacos, as well as food trucks to sit down restaurants and casual cafes on the Oxnard Taco Trail.

For more information visit https://visitoxnard.com/food-drinks/tacotrail

They’re Not Just for Tuesdays

The Oxnard Taco Trail isn’t a “one and done” experience, with more than two dozen eateries, you’ll find yourself coming back more than once to satisfy those taco cravings.

Birria Mi Rancho 715 S Oxnard Blvd.

Features Mexican shredded beef. This traditional beef dish is simmered with a unique blend of chilis and spices. Fresh handmade tortillas.

Cabo Seafood Grill & Cantina 1041 S Oxnard Blvd.

Handmade tortillas, table-side guacamole and if you’ve timed it right, the live Mariachi band will serenade you.

Carnitas El Rey 124 E 5th St.

This local, family-owned restaurant focuses on the artisanal craft of carnitas making. Everything is freshly made from scratch each day. Voted in the top 100 places to eat in the USA in 2017 by Yelp.

El 30 Mariscos Restaurant 606 N. Ventura Road

Traditional favorites and unique dishes including seafood, molcajetes, michelades, burritos and tacos.

El Chilito 733 S Oxnard Blvd.

This cocina serves up caldos del mar, tostadas and tacos. Try the Tacos Gobernador made with three homemade corn tortillas filled with jack cheese and shrimp grilled with spicy sauce.

El Dorado 601 S Oxnard Blvd.

Try the spicy shrimp tacos along with the famous salsa or the crispy tacos with your choice of meat.

El Pollo Norteno 1290 S. Oxnard Blvd.

Since 1982, try the flame-grilled chicken and tri-tip.

House of Tacos 1045 S. Patterson Road

Order the signature “Our House Taco” made with handmade flour tortilla, melted cheese, pinto beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro and salsa.

Julian’s Aguachiles 155 E. 7th St.

A family-owned restaurant in downtown serving authentic Mexican food. Try the handmade tortilla tacos.

King & Queen Cantina 511 Town Center Drive Suite 3015

Enjoy a unique dining experience with curiously unique Mexican-inspired dishes.

La Gloria Market 430 S Oxnard Blvd #5950

Family-owned Mexican-style market offering authentic tacos, carnitas and natural fruit ice cream.

La Huerta Juice Bar 2826 E Vineyard Ave.

La Huerta serves Tijuana-style tacos stuffed with adobada, chorizo, Pollo, Carnitas and Asada and shrimp tacos made with Cebolla asada, lechuaga, tomato, salsa de chipotle and agrio crema.

La Vero’s Mexican Seafood & Bar 231 W 5th St.

Homemade chips and salsa and tableside guacamole. Check out the chilaquiles with carne asada, carnitas, mole, soft tacos and barbacoa.

Lalo’s Family Restaurant 1601 N. Oxnard Blvd.

Opened in 2016, Lalo’s believes that Mexican gastronomy is an art, a combination of textures, rich flavors and colorful ingredients.

Los Remedios 1333 W. Gonzales Road

A friendly mom-and-pop restaurant with great pricing. Order the Caldo de Pollo.

Otani’s Seafood 608 S A St.

The Otani family has been serving Oxnard since the first business opened in 1908. Five generations and over 110 years later, Izuto “Izzy” Otani started Otani’s Seafood in 1952. He turned his passion for fishing into the “Izzy Otani Fish Market” with original recipes that are still served today.

8 Regiones Comida Oaxaquena 633 W Hueneme Road

Experience the true flavor of authentic Oxaxacan cuisine. Choose between Asada, pastor, chorizo, mushrooms or chicken.

Ruby’s Café & Nightclub 348 S Oxnard Blvd.

Authentic Mexican and continental cuisine. Try the Trio Seafood tower. At night, Latin music and dancing.

Sabor Taqueria y Mariscos 128 E 6th St.

Home of the famous Fish Taco, Tacos Gobernador, Shrimp and Mahi Moriscos Tacos, Taqueria y Mariscos, Pizzadillas and Mega Burritos.

SeaSand Food Truck Oxnard Blvd and Eighth St

SeaSand Seafood is a popular food truck known for its fresh, flavorful menu. Offering fish tacos and empanadas, also order a side of the ceviche to complete your meal.

Tacos Don Chente 2131 N Oxnard Blvd.

Family owned serving traditional street tacos, breakfast burritos, enchiladas and menudo. Includes salsa bar.

Tacos El Brother 1635 S Oxnard Blvd.

Try the Puffy Taco, a Fluffy Crunchy Taco, or sink your teeth into the Hot Cheetos Tacos.

Tacos El Diablo 515 S C St.

Serving authentic, Mexican cuisine, with unforgettable tacos.

Tacos La Bonita 437 S C St.

Tasty tacos, burritos and tortas. This food truck also has a salsa bar. Order the barbacoa tacos. They also make their own tortillas.

Taqueria Cuernavaca 1801 Ventura Blvd A

Served with a modern flair, including street tacos and the Pizzadilla made with streak, pastor, sour cream, jack cheese, special red sauce, Cheetos and guacamole.

Yolanda’s Mexican Food 1601 Victoria Ave. #190

An Oxnard favorite in a waterfront setting. Try the chicken quesadilla taco, tacos del mar, or the shrimp quesadilla tacos.