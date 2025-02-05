Foothill League soccer roundup 

Another game day, another pair of victories for the Hart soccer squads, which are each a win away from undefeated Foothill League campaigns.

Monday’s results solidified who will be heading to the CIF Southern Section postseason, though results from the final games on Wednesday could shift which divisions teams are placed in.

Here’s what happened in Monday’s Foothill League soccer action:

Boys’ soccer

Hart 3, West Ranch 0: The Hart Hawks (14-1, 11-0) are looking like one of the top teams in the section after beating West Ranch (7-5-5, 4-3-4), 3-0.

Eduardo Nunez, Andrew Zamora and Diego Rodriguez scored for Hart.

Valencia 2, Golden Valley 2: The Valencia Vikings (6-5-4, 3-5-4) and Golden Valley Grizzlies (6-8-3, 4-5-2) played to a 2-2 draw at Valencia High.

Will Flint and Sebastion Garcia scored for Golden Valley, which secured the fourth and final automatic playoff spot with the result.

Valencia is over .500 and is eligible for an at-large bid.

Canyon 2, Castaic 0: The Canyon Cowboys (5-9-3, 3-5-3) beat Castaic (0-13-1, 0-10-1) on the road, 2-0.

Gabriel Roque scored both goals for Canyon, with Robert Mora and Ivan Robles recording an assist each. Kyle Mora and Jonathan Mejia combined for the shutout with seven saves in total.

Girls’ soccer

Hart 1, West Ranch 0: The Hart Hawks (13-5-1, 11-0) narrowly kept their perfect league campaign alive with a 1-0 road win at West Ranch (4-8-3, 3-7-1).

Mia Rodriguez got the goal on an assist from Kylah Bennett.

Castaic 2, Canyon 0: The Castaic Coyotes (9-5-3, 6-2-3) confirmed third place in the league with their 2-0 road win at Canyon (3-10-2, 1-9-1).

Chloe Woolley and Kennedy Crone scored for Castaic.

Valencia 7, Golden Valley 1: The Valencia Vikings (10-6-1, 6-5-1) finished off their regular season with a 7-1 road win at Golden Valley (10-15-1, 0-10-1).

Ella Kirschner and Sienna Darland each had two goals for Valencia.

Ava Eilola scored for Golden Valley.