Kevin Davidson oil demo set for Monday 

News release

Artist Kevin Davidson is scheduled to provide a free oil painting demo on Monday as part of the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s monthly meeting.

The demo and meeting are open to the public, and scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

After graduating from high school in 1965 and serving in the Navy as an illustrator/draftsman until 1969, Davidson attended the Burnley School for Professional Art for a year and then the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena from 1971 to 1973. He earned a bachelor of fine art degree in illustration and went on to earn his living as a freelance illustrator.

Over the years, he worked with local ad agencies and designers, as well as national publishers on book covers and illustration.

Around the year 2000 he sensed a turn in the advertising and publishing market, developing an interest in fine art, and decided to join the Orange Art Association, and shortly thereafter, joined the Southern California Plein Air Painters Association, becoming president in 2006. He joined a watercolor class and discovered the plastic painting ground Yupo, producing many award-winning Yupo plein air paintings. In the past few years he has been transitioning into oils.

Artwork by Kevin Davidson.