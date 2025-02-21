Larry Moore | A 5-Alarm Fire in the Capitol

There is a five-alarm fire blazing in the U.S. Capitol and nobody is in a hurry to put it out. Where is Jamaal Bowman when we need him? Every Democrat in the House and Senate has a five-alarm fire burning in his, her, him, she, its hair with the intensity of a burning Tesla.

What is the cause of these raging infernos? Poor loser feelings about the 2024 election, Salem Witchcraft Trials level of mass hysteria, and a vain desperation to validate their own existence are just three causes. Oh, throw in Trump Derangement Syndrome, too. These people have gone off of Elizabeth Warren’s reservation. People like Chris Murphy, Richard Blumenthal, Cory Booker, Hakeem Jeffries, Tim Cain, Jamie Raskin, Adam Schiff, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and my personal favorites, Jasmine Crockett and Maxine Waters, have taken unhinged hysteria to new levels.

Their current crazy ire is, surprisingly, not with President Donald Trump.

Rather it is with the clean-up hitter on Trump’s all-stars, Dogemaster Elon Musk. These lunatics are falling back on their tried and untrue quiver of tired political arrows. Didn’t they learn anything from the 2024 election? They say that Elon wants to be an oligarch. That he is the real president. That he is causing a constitutional crisis. That he is a threat to democracy. That he wants to take our money to enrich his billionaire friends.

Really? Are you serious? He sends rockets into the atmosphere and returns them intact, to be used again. He is going to rescue the two American astronauts that Boeing stranded in space. He took a small start-up and turned it into the eighth largest company in the world. He brought Starlink free of charge to the people in hurricane-ravaged North Carolina, enabling them to connect to the outside world. Ask those people what they think about Elon Musk. He is a legal immigrant. He is the all-American success story. Young people should look to him as a role model for success.

As the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, President Trump has tasked Elon with auditing government agencies and bureaucrats, rooting out waste and inefficiency and getting rid of it, and making the vast government bureaucracy transparent and accountable to we the people.

Like everything else he aspires to, he has been astoundingly successful in just a short time. He is saving US billions of dollars a week. In the lame Democrat-sponsored rallies where they rap, swear, and sing, they chant, “Elon Musk, get your grubby hands off of our money.”

Excuse me. It is not their money he is saving. It is our money he is saving. The last time I looked, we pay their salaries. They work for us. If there was any justice in the world, the U.S. treasurer would stop signing Democratic salary checks.

That would save us a nice chunk of money.

Larry Moore

Valencia