Lois Eisenberg | A Diatribe on Trump

We Americans who believe in the rule of law, decency, ethics, morals and integrity have lost a loved one, the loved one being America.

America as we know it is not our kind of country anymore.

Freedom and democracy will be under attack with Donald Trump’s presidency. The voters who voted for Trump are in for a sad awakening, thinking that their pocketbooks will be flowing with money and that their grocery bills will be going down as well as inflation. Not!

As of this writing inflation has gone up, groceries have gone up and gasoline has gone up, and that takes care of the promise that Trump made on his first day in office that he will bring down the prices on the above commodities.

Enough people are so brainwashed that there is very little that the GOP can do to curtail the falsehoods. The realists are also caught up in this fallacy and we have to suffer the consequences of these delusional voters.

The Republican Party of old is now Trump’s party, a very ugly and greedy group.

This Republican administration is going to transform America from a nation that nations admire to one that they will fear, have no respect for and have trouble negotiating with.

Trump and his MAGA coup are assaulting the Constitution.

Trump’s picks for his Cabinet are without a doubt people who are so unqualified that’s it’s scary, but this is par for the course from Trump, as he has so falsely stated that he only picks the best people.

The American people will be under attack at all times from the chaos and cruelty that Trump has caused. Trump signed 54 executive orders on his first revengeful day in office and 36 were straight out of the Project 2025 playbook.

The Trump-loving farmers are now sowing what they reaped after they have voted for trump.

This isn’t government by the people; it’s the government of, by, and for the billionaires.

No one is going to be a immune from the damage and pain that Trump has imposed so far.

The ignorant and arrogant voters who voted for Trump will be in a downfall as the rest of us will be.

Trump’s negative political choices will continue to create domestic and international chaos.

Trump peddles conspiracies. Point in fact: He peddled the conspiracy blaming diversity, equity and inclusion for the recent plane crash in the Potomac River killing all the people involved.

I could go on and on about the chaos, cruelty and damage that is going to occur from this reckless, selfish, and hellish administration, but instead I will end this letter on this note: May the American people withstand this administration’s chaos, cruelty, recklessness, selfishness and hateful actions.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia