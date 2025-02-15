Michael Reagan | Rooting for Musk and His Chain Saw

Just how desperate can Donald Trump’s enemies get?

Last week, Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren were in full meltdown mode because President Trump and Elon Musk were being so mean to our bloated federal bureaucracy.

She and the liberal media are outraged over Musk’s ruthless chain sawing in Washington and act like he’s seized power from Trump in a coup.

But Musk is the American hero conservatives and libertarians have been waiting for.

He has started doing something with his Department of Government Efficiency that politicians from both parties have talked about and promised to do for decades but never got around to doing.

The South African-born genius has hired a gang of young computer toughs to help DOGE find and root out the waste, fraud, rot and abuse that infests alphabet agencies like USAID, the IRS and the Department of Education.

The longtime commuters on the federal gravy train, i.e., Democrats, are incensed, calling for resistance, filing lawsuits, threatening impeachment and saying a lot of dumb things in public.

Sen. Warren referred to Musk’s young wizards as flunkies. Her hysterical colleague Chuck Schumer called them a shadow government.

Maureen Dowd of the New York Times calls Musk’s geeks “lost boys” and says, “With a pitiless and mindless velocity, they are running roughshod over the government – and the globe.”

Sniff, sniff. Our poor $7 trillion government.

Democrats and their liberal media allies have now become the official champions of faceless bureaucrats – the heroic defenders of America’s newest victim-class.

Someone sneered that one of Musk’s smartest “unvetted” young geeks, the unfortunately nicknamed “Big Balls,” was just a 19-year-old. How could someone that age be an expert in anything, they asked?

How could kids that young be trusted with access to the sensitive personal and financial data stored in government computer files at places like Social Security?

Apparently, the fogies stumbling around in Congress don’t realize that Musk’s “lost boys” are the professional versions of the kids who’ve been fixing our computers and teaching us adults how to use them for 25 years.

The liberal fogies apparently are so protective of the gargantuan federal government that they’ve also forgotten who won World War II.

Who do they think was flying those B-17s over Germany? It wasn’t 74-year-old senators from Brooklyn or snarky New York Times columnists. And many of those boys who died on Iwo Jima were barely 20.

And I recall that most of the soldiers we sent to Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq to fly helicopters and fly $50 million F-16s were also in their teens or barely past voting age.

It’s obvious that Democrats and the liberal media really do believe there’s no federal government agency or department too bloated, too wasteful, too corrupted or too broken to kill or even have its budget cut.

Not FEMA, not the IRS, not the Pentagon, not the FBI, not the FAA, not NASA … Not even USAID, which the Musk-Trump team has already killed and gutted.

USAID did a lot of good, its defenders whimper. So what if it blew millions of taxpayer dollars on stupid things like lesbian comic books for Peru, and harmful things like funding the Wuhan lab where COVID-19 originated?

USAID was DOGE’s first win. This week Musk’s lost boys are digging into the Department of Education’s computer files and emails to see where the waste, dirt and bureaucratic stupidity is.

The liberal news media are in a constant state of collective terror, of course, and deeply concerned that the sacred privacy of our precious educrats is being violated. Too bad no one cares what they say anymore.

The Department of Education is another worthy target for obliteration. In its 44-year lifespan its bureaucrats have spent nearly $1 trillion on “education” while our kids’ math and reading test scores have only gone down.

Four decades ago my dad wanted to kill Jimmy Carter’s payback to the teachers’ unions, but a Democrat Congress never let him. I’m sure I can hear him rooting for Musk and his lost boys.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. His column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.