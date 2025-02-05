Patty Stephenson | Big Reason to Cut the Grocery Bill

In the SCV Seniors section of the Jan. 29 edition of The Signal, the “Savvy Senior” was asked for advice on how to obtain a reasonably priced cremation. The answer was all about how to get reasonably priced groceries. I realize that it was just an error but it made me smile. It was as if a senior saves money on groceries he might be able to afford the future cremation. We all need a reason to smile!

Patty Stephenson

Newhall

Editor’s note: Glad to make you smile, but we do regret the editing error that got the questions mixed up.