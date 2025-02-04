Pilar Schiavo | Protecting You and Your Family Is Priority No. 1

January was a long, incredibly difficult month. To start, many of you have gone through so much stress, pain, and suffering during the firestorm that threatened our community, with evacuation warnings, long-term blackouts, and loved ones experiencing unimaginable loss. My heart is with you, the fire victims, their families, and the firefighters and first responders who did the heroic work to protect us all.

Navigating the grief and rebuilding process will not be easy, but I and our office will be here with you every step of the way, fighting in every way we can to get you the resources and protections you need during these times.

This month hasn’t only been difficult because of the fires. Just last week, the president issued a memo instructing an indefinite freeze of federal funding for critical programs. Though the initial memo was rescinded after California, and numerous nonprofits, challenged this illegal and unconstitutional action in court, the president continues to pressure agencies to freeze funding.

What this means is that your hard-earned tax dollars, which are sent to the federal government with the expectation that billions will be returned to our state for your benefit — as they always have been — are threatened.

These funds are at risk of being withheld from the very programs that so many rely on, putting people at risk of losing their housing and falling into homelessness, schools closing due to lack of funds, kids missing their only meal of the day (which they get at school), seniors no longer getting their Meals on Wheels food delivered, millions losing health care access, veterans losing housing and mental health support, law enforcement losing key federal funds, and so much more.

In fact, even the very victims of the recent fires and firefighters are at risk of losing access to the federal funding they desperately need to prevent fires or rebuild after such a tragedy.

The consequences could be far-reaching and make life less affordable and less safe for millions of families, both right here in our community and across the state. So instead of solving our affordability and housing crisis — it would make it much worse.

As the chair of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, and with so many veterans living in our community, the impacts of these actions on our veterans is top of mind. Last week, I heard directly from one of the largest non-profits serving veterans in California, and another one serving veterans in rural communities.

They told me that if the federal funding they rely on is withheld, they would only be able to pay employees for one more payroll. After that, they wouldn’t be able to pay staff, which in turn would mean the immediate cutting off of vital mental health and supportive services for veterans.

For the hundreds of Los Angeles-area veterans who rely on federal vouchers to cover rent, their rent would not be paid, forcing some into homelessness. Eliminating life-saving support for the very people who put their own lives on the line to serve and protect our country is unfathomable.

So, what can we do now?

Yesterday we voted on two critical bills to protect you and your family.

The first would set aside funds — with the hopes of never having to use a dime — in the case that your constitutional rights are being violated. Then, and only then, would we use those funds to protect and defend the Constitution, tax dollars and resources due to our community and state, and to keep your family safe.

Make no mistake: There is no one who I won’t stand up to in order to protect you, your family, your safety, and your hard-earned money, and this bill gives us the ability to do just that, should the circumstance arise.

The second bill we voted on allows us to provide support for legal service providers who protect Californains most at risk, particularly women, children, and victims of violence. These funds will go a long way to protecting domestic violence victims — who due to their circumstances don’t have access to resources or our justice system — as well as children who have been separated from their families or ended up in the justice system due to no fault of their own.

And for clarity, this bill’s funding does not go to legal defense for people convicted of violent and serious felonies.

As a community, there is also so much we can do together. Two weeks ago, our community came together for a Day of Service, working in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.

The people who came to the event were there to serve — giving of their time, talent, and donations to help others in the community in need, particularly those impacted by the wildfires.

As written in The Signal’s recap of the event, “people brought clothing, food and essential supplies for those displaced by the fires and others in need. People also wrote thank-you cards and made posters for firefighters and offered art and written words of encouragement for local students at school mental health wellness centers.”

So many people who were feeling helpless, or who had never participated in community service, joined in to help.

This event truly embodied what is needed from all of us, as we face unprecedented wildfires, the withholding of our hard-earned tax dollars, tariffs that could raise the price of food and goods, and whatever else may come our way. By coming together and standing up for those in our community who need help – bridging divides that can exist in our community, in our state, and in our nation – it is clear that there is so much more that unites us than divides us.

I hope you will join us as we work to hold these values with us always, and put the security, safety, and well-being of our neighbors and families first.

Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, represents the 40th Assembly District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley in addition to the northwest San Fernando Valley. “Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays and rotates among local Democrats.