Ron Perry | Obama SOTU: With or Without You

On npr.com, I looked up comments by President Barack Obama, to compare his comments to President Donald Trump’s. “As is traditional for a State of the Union speech, (Feb. 12, 2013) Obama called on Congress to send legislation to his desk addressing not just immigration, gun control and the budget but a range of policy areas including women’s rights, industrial policy and relief for homeowners.”

Knowing many of his ideas are likely to receive a familiar cold shoulder from a divided Congress, Obama announced that “he would move forward on a number of fronts, IF ONLY ON HIS OWN.”

“I urge this Congress to pursue a bipartisan, market-based solution to climate change,” Obama said. “But if Congress won’t act soon to protect future generations, I will.” Democrats, in and outside of Congress, CHEERED then-President Obama!

Now, when President Trump wants to begin to clean out all of the graft, corruption and waste in our government, Democrats are taking to the streets to PROTEST! What are they protesting? The fact that it is President Trump who is doing this, or the fact that they have been part of that graft and corruption and they don’t want it known to the people!

I’m just trying to understand. Are Democrats OK with both parties just increasing the debt, no matter how much of it is because of corruption, or do they just hate Trump so much that they will do anything to make sure he does not succeed?

It is there in black and white: There is massive corruption! Why wouldn’t every American want this problem dealt with and changed? I for one would have been ecstatic if President Joe Biden would have taken this action, as I am with Trump doing it!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country