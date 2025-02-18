Ron Perry | Winning, Safety and Happiness

Re: Two letters on Feb. 14.

The first letter by Nuné Gipson re: public safety, was outstanding and she is to be commended for her forthright evaluation of the existing problems that exist in California. Thank you Nuné.

The second letter was by GA Ben Binninger, “Winning and Happiness?”

This was a good letter but I wish he would have addressed how and why there always seems to be those who are in the streets not celebrating, but burning and looting. Are those people hired to do those things or are there really people who feel that celebrating includes criminal behavior?

Philadelphia police reported nearly 50 arrests following the Eagles winning the Super Bowl.

Among those, five people were arrested for assault on police. Two arrests for aggravated assault, one for recklessly endangering another person and one for misdemeanor disorderly conduct in the third degree, police said.

Additionally, 29 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and issued code violation notices, eight arrests for vandalism incidents, including against four city sanitation trucks, two banks and two retail stores, police said. The businesses were all in Center City on Walnut Street. Fans were captured on camera knocking down a traffic light pole. I wonder what they were sentenced?

I just don’t understand how this kind of behavior makes anyone feel happy!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country