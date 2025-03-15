Brian Richards | Leftist Propaganda

Boy the Democrats and the media, (I repeat myself), have found a new shiny object to complain about. Now they are endlessly bleating about the Donald Trump tariffs. It goes without saying they did not complain about the Joe Biden tariffs, but that’s expected. Their new grievance is that the tariffs are a tax on every American.

They forget one thing, though. It’s only a tax if the consumer purchases the tariffed good. If you buy an American product, there is no tariff. If we acknowledge that the tariffs are a tax, it needs to be said that it’s a voluntary tax and that you don’t have to pay it if you don’t want to.

Which of course is the entire point.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch