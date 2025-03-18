Cheryl Corriveau | A Troubling Disconnect

I am writing a response to Jason Gibbs’ column (“Right Here, Right Now”) published on March 1. While Mr. Gibbs rightfully acknowledges the atrocities of the Holocaust and the importance of remembrance, his column presents a troubling disconnect between his words and the reality of his political affiliation.

Yes, we must never trivialize the Holocaust or use Nazi comparisons lightly. However, Mr. Gibbs’ righteous indignation rings hollow when his own party has increasingly embraced policies that target vulnerable communities and undermine democratic norms. It’s difficult to reconcile his call for “unity and compassion” with his silence on his party’s steady attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive freedoms and voting rights.

Mr. Gibbs claims to value historical accuracy, yet conveniently ignores the warning signs historians have repeatedly identified in contemporary politics. The early stages of authoritarianism don’t begin with death camps — they start with dehumanizing rhetoric, attacks on the press, scapegoating minorities, and undermining democratic institutions. These patterns are worryingly familiar in today’s Republican Party.

Local leaders like Mr. Gibbs attempt to position themselves as moderates while failing to meaningfully challenge the extremism within their party. This calculated distance allows them to claim moral high ground while benefiting from the more radical elements they tacitly support. True moral leadership doesn’t just condemn historical atrocities — it recognizes and confronts contemporary injustice, even when politically inconvenient.

If Mr. Gibbs genuinely wishes to honor Holocaust victims and prevent future atrocities, I challenge him to demonstrate real courage by standing against dehumanizing policies and rhetoric within his own party. His constituents deserve more than performative moderation and selective historical reverence. They deserve a leader willing to put principles above political expediency, not just in commemorative columns, but in daily governance.

Cheryl Corriveau

Valencia