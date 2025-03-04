CIF releases state playoff brackets 

The Hart High School boys’ soccer and Canyon High School boys’ basketball teams found out Sunday where they’ll be starting off their state playoff journeys.

Canyon was placed in Division II and is heading to San Diego on Tuesday to take on St. Augustine High School at 7 p.m.

Hart was placed in Division I and is slated to travel to the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday to take on El Camino Real High School at 5 p.m.

Second-round games are set to be played on Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know about Santa Clarita Valley teams in the first round of the state playoffs.

Canyon boys’ basketball heads south to San Diego

After winning the CIF Southern Section Division 2A championship last week in triple overtime over St. Bonaventure, the Canyon Cowboys (24-9) are slated to face the St. Augustine Saints (18-14) on the road on Tuesday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Seeded ninth, the Cowboys are taking on the eighth-seeded Saints out of the San Diego Section. The Saints won the Division 1 crown in their section.

Canyon is averaging 70.2 points per game, an advantage over St. Augustine’s 62.5 points per game.

The Saints are riding an eight-game winning streak and have won 15 of 17 since losing three straight at the end of December. They lost in the first round of the state playoffs last year.

Canyon had played three playoff home games out of a possible four before last week’s neutral-site section championship game.

The last team from the SCV to face St. Augustine was West Ranch High School in the 2023 state Open Division playoffs. The Saints won that one, 63-60.

Tuesday’s game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. The winner would face either Poly High School out of Riverside or Sage Creek High School in the second round on Thursday.

Hart boys’ soccer has short trip to SFV

Despite claiming a victory over the El Camino Real Royals in the regular season, it’s the Royals who got the higher seed over the Hart Hawks in the state playoffs.

That sets up a first-round showdown at El Camino in Woodland Hills on Tuesday between the two teams for the right to play in Thursday’s SoCal Regional semifinals. Hart beat El Camino on the Royals’ home turf earlier this season, 1-0.

Seeded seventh, Hart won in the first round of the Southern Section Open Division in a penalty shootout over the Mira Costa Mustangs before falling to the Loyola Cubs in the semifinals.

El Camino is seeded second in the state playoffs after winning the City Section Open Division title.

Tuesday’s game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. The winner would face either Loyola or Birmingham High School on Thursday.

The SoCal Regional final is set for Saturday. There is no true state championship game scheduled, with only regional finals on the docket.