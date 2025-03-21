Foothill League boys’ volleyball roundup: West Ranch stays undefeated; Valencia, Canyon lurking behind 

The race to the top of the Foothill League boys’ volleyball standings is getting tighter as all three teams leading the way early on won again on Thursday.

West Ranch won in a sweep over Hart to remain undefeated in league play, while Canyon swept Castaic and Valencia beat Golden Valley in four sets to reach four wins each.

Saugus was off on Thursday and remains tied with Golden Valley for fourth place.

League play is set to resume on Tuesday when Castaic hosts Saugus, Hart hosts Canyon and West Ranch hosts Golden Valley.

Here’s what happened in Thursday’s Foothill League boys’ volleyball action:

West Ranch 3, Hart 0: The West Ranch Wildcats (12-2, 5-0) swept the visiting Hart Hawks (0-10, 0-5), 25-12, 25-20, 25-19, on Thursday for their fifth win in six matches.

Noah Douphner led the way for West Ranch with 13 kills and Henry Byambatsogt added seven kills.

The Wildcats have dropped just one set in league play through five matches.

Hart’s Eyad Naba led the Hawks with six kills.

Canyon 3, Castaic 0: The Canyon Cowboys (13-4, 4-1) are just behind West Ranch after sweeping the Castaic Coyotes on the road, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18.

James Audette had 11 kills for Canyon. Chadwick Maybin added three aces and Joseph Santiago had four digs.

Michael Schubert had six kills and Jared Rivera had five kills for Castaic.

Valencia 3, Golden Valley 1: The Valencia Vikings (14-5, 4-2) are also within striking distance of West Ranch after beating Golden Valley (9-9, 2-3) on the road, 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15.