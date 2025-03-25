George Whitesides | Defending Social Security for Our Community

In this month’s column, I want to discuss one of the bedrocks of our nation: Social Security.

Social Security is a promise to the American people, that if you put in the time and pay into the system your entire life, you can retire with security and dignity.

In our district, over 112,000 constituents rely on Social Security: 83,000 retirees, 6,969 children, 6,348 widows, 4,671 spouses, and 11,234 disabled workers. That’s over 112,000 reasons why we must defend and protect this vital program.

However, recent decisions made at the federal level regarding the Social Security Administration are putting the security of those benefits at risk. These changes are not just bureaucratic adjustments, and they are not about efficiency — they are significant steps backward to weaken and jeopardize thousands of vulnerable Americans, especially the elderly and disabled.

As your congressman, I feel it is my responsibility to speak out and stand up for those across our community who rely on this program, particularly when there are threats that could hinder their access to the benefits they’ve earned through decades of hard work.

First, the decision to lay off a significant portion of the SSA’s workforce is troubling. The Social Security Administration plays an essential role in helping people navigate the system, process claims, and provide the services millions of Americans depend on. Losing staff at the SSA means longer wait times, reduced efficiency, and, most concerningly, diminished quality of service for those who need it most.

Closing local SSA offices is another misguided step. For many, especially in rural areas, traveling long distances to visit a far-off office is a real hardship. Now, with the recently announced policy requiring beneficiaries to go in person to verify their identity, there will be significant delays and some insurmountable hurdles for many who have paid into the promise of Social Security for their entire lives.

The new system adds unnecessary hurdles, especially for older Americans or those with disabilities. For many, this change means waiting longer for benefits that are already essential to their well-being.

For the 11,234 disabled workers and 83,000 retirees in my district, this new policy could mean months of waiting for their earned benefits. Imagine a retiree who is struggling to make ends meet, or a disabled worker who cannot work due to their condition. Adding bureaucratic red tape to their experience could push many of them into financial jeopardy.

The changes at the Social Security Administration are both shortsighted and unfair, and they place an undue burden on those who have already contributed to the system and earned their benefits.

Casework: Helping you get the help you need

As a member of Congress, one of my most important responsibilities is to ensure that my constituents have access to the services and resources they need. That includes helping individuals and families who are facing challenges accessing their Social Security benefits. Over the past three months, my office has ramped up efforts to provide casework assistance to constituents who need help navigating the often confusing and frustrating bureaucracy of federal agencies.

Now, our team of caseworkers is dedicated to providing the personalized support you deserve. We know that dealing with the SSA can be a complex and intimidating process, and we are here to help guide you through it, especially given the new changes at the federal level. Whether it’s assisting with the application process, resolving discrepancies in benefits, or helping people who are facing delays in receiving their checks, my office stands ready to provide support and ensure that your voices are heard.

In just a few months, our office has assembled a highly qualified team of caseworkers who are deeply committed to serving our community. They’ve already helped many constituents resolve issues with federal agencies, and we are here to help you, too.

In fact, just a few weeks ago, my team was able to help one of my constituents in Palmdale who was waiting for a recalculation of her retroactive Social Security benefits. My caseworker stepped in, and ended up securing thousands of dollars for the woman whose hard-earned benefits had been held up at the federal level.

If you or someone you know is struggling with Social Security, do not hesitate to reach out to my office. We’re here to assist you in every way we can, from helping you verify your benefits to providing guidance on the latest SSA changes.

The threats to Social Security are real, and they could impact the financial security of millions of hard-working Americans.

As long as I have the privilege to represent you in Congress, I will continue fighting to protect and strengthen Social Security for all of our community’s seniors, disabled workers and families.

I will stand up against policies that threaten to undermine the program and will work tirelessly to ensure that those who rely on Social Security are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.

If you need assistance with the Social Security Administration, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 661-839-0532 or 661-568-4855.

We are here to help you, and together, we will continue to fight for the future of Social Security and the security of all those who depend on it.

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, represents the 27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays and rotates among several local Democrats.