Guardado, Princewill named Foothill League boys’ basketball Players of the Year 

Valencia Vikings senior Dabe Princewill and Saugus Centurions senior Max Guardado were named as the 2024-25 Foothill League boys’ basketball Players of the Year after helping their teams to sharing the league title.

Guardado averaged 17.3 points per game to go along with 3.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds. Along with his Player of the Year honor, the Centurions had two players named to the all-Foothill League first team and six players honored overall as they secured a second consecutive league title and third overall.

Princewill averaged 12.8 points per game, shooting 46% from the floor, to go along with four rebounds, 3.1 steals and 1.5 assists. There were two Vikings named as first-team selections, with a total of five Valencia players, including Princewill, honored as they picked up their first league title since 2020 and 10th overall.

Valencia Viking Dabe Princewill (25) dribbles the ball against Golden Valley during a the final week of Foothill League on Feb. 3, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

In the Heritage League, Trinity Classical Academy had three players named to the all-league teams while Santa Clarita Christian had two players selected. Vasquez High School sophomore Noah Rowley was named the Heritage League MVP after averaging 16.6 points per game.

Here’s who was honored as the best of the best in boys’ basketball in the Foothill and Heritage leagues:

Foothill League first team

Eric Kubel, senior, Canyon.

Alex Villejo, junior, Golden Valley.

Bryce Mejia, senior, Saugus.

Braydon Harmon, junior, Saugus.

Noah Trevino, sophomore, Valencia.

Issac Michel-Zavala, sophomore Valencia.

Ryder Sundquist, senior, West Ranch.

Foothill League second team

Chigo Osuji, senior, Canyon.

Wyatt Printz, junior, Golden Valley.

Craig Irons, senior, Hart.

Aiden Pisarnwongs, sophomore, Saugus.

Andrew Phan, senior, Saugus.

Isaac Franklin, sophomore, Valencia.

Prince Okonkwo, senior, West Ranch.

Foothill League honorable mention

Isaac Yuhico, junior, Canyon.

Alvin Clark, senior, Castaic.

Donovan Webb, sophomore, Golden Valley.

Ron Phillips, senior, Hart.

JP Rios, senior, Saugus.

Steven Irons, sophomore, Valencia.

Alessandro Matera, junior, West Ranch.

Heritage League first team

Cy Mitchell, senior, Trinity.

Noah Phillips, junior, Trinity.

Nolan Broyles, senior, SCCS.

Heritage League second team

Cash Mitchell, freshman, Trinity.