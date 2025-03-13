Hart’s Gianna Costello named Foothill League girls’ soccer Player of the Year 

Hart High School senior Gianna Costello made sure her last season with the Hawks girls’ soccer team was a memorable one before heading off to play at UC Irvine.

Costello was named the 2024-25 girls’ soccer Foothill League Player of the Year after helping the Hawks to the league title for the fourth consecutive season.

Saugus junior Makea Leonard (11) dribbles the ball during the first half of Tuesday’s game against Hart at Hart High School on Jan. 28, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Along with Costello, Hart had three players named to the first team, including senior Mia Rodriguez, Costello’s fellow UC Irvine commit. Seven Hart players were honored overall.

The Saugus Centurions had three first-team selections and six honorees in total after finishing second in the league.

Valencia forward Ella Kirschner (6) scores a goal during the second half of the game against Golden Valley at Valencia High School on Thursday, Jan. 9. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Castaic finished third in the league and got two players named to the first team and five total honorees, the same numbers Valencia got after finishing fourth.

In the Heritage League, Trinity Classical Academy had two first-team selections and four players honored overall.

Castaic senior Mackenzie Wiese (12) passes the ball during the first half of Tuesday’s game against Saugus at Saugus High School on Jan. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Here’s who was honored as the best of the best in girls’ soccer in the Foothill and Heritage leagues this season:

Foothill League first team

Fiona Hyland, senior, Canyon.

Mackenzie Wiese, senior, Castaic.

Pyper Ormes, sophomore, Castaic.

Adrielle Salvador, senior, Hart.

Mia Rodriguez, senior, Hart.

Kylie O’Donnell, senior, Hart.

Makea Leonard, junior, Saugus.

Makeli Leonard, sophomore, Saugus.

Makenna Blum, senior, Saugus.

Andrea Maya, sophomore, Valencia.

Ella Kirschner, senior, Valencia.

Isabella Bruno, senior, West Ranch.

Foothill League second team

Jilliana DiDomenico, junior, Canyon.

Alyssa Cruz, sophomore, Canyon.

Kennedy Arnold, senior, Castaic.

Leila Sadra, senior, Castaic.

Riley Edemann, senior, Hart.

Sierra Cordola, senior, Hart.

Juliana Momary, senior, Saugus.

Tamia Neely, junior, Saugus.

Bailey Haydamack, sophomore, Valencia.

Sienna Darland, sophomore, Valencia.

Ainsley Pierzchalski, senior, West Ranch.

Natalia Gutierrez, senior, West Ranch.

Foothill League honorable mention

Kristal Hernandez, senior, Canyon.

Clair Silvestro, senior, Castaic.

Audrey Tait, junior, Golden Valley.

Kelly Wieckowski, freshman, Hart.

Carmen Flores, junior, Saugus.

Kylee Rose, senior, Valencia.

Savannah Patton, junior, West Ranch.

Heritage League first team

Isabel Swanson, junior, Trinity.

Abigail Carillo, sophomore, Trinity.

Heritage League second team

Janessa Samniego, junior, Trinity.