Monica Estrada | A Dangerous Short Cut

Today our vehicle was hit, while parked in front of the house. This is the third hit-and-run to our cars since the cul-de-sac was opened. The street that opened up is Ermine Street and Golden Valley Road.

The traffic has really increased in (volume) and speed, a very dangerous combination.

For the driver of tonight’s accident, we have your side-view mirror if you want to come pick it up.

The city has failed to keep our neighborhood safe. Not enough stop signs or safety bumps. What the heck? It’s a great short cut!

I pray no one is injured before anything is implemented.

Monica Estrada

Canyon Country