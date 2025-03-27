Rob Kerchner | Such Grating Pretension

Dunno about you, but even taken with a sense of humor, the grating pretension of fussy leftists lecturing America is hard to take, especially when their worldwide track record for the past hundred years has been nothing but failure.

Even their biggest claims to things like civil rights progress, addressing poverty/inequality, or improved labor conditions have proven spurious. The Civil Rights Movement was championed by the right until it became a grievance/racial preference system under the left, the war on poverty cost a fortune and got us nowhere, and labor conditions simply became a regulatory rent-seeking scheme.

This is all because the change mechanism of the left — ever bigger government — simply breeds greater corruption and inefficiency. Only the “feel good” element remains; there is no “doing good” overall long-term result.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia